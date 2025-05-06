Sanford police release video of drive-by shooting from a year ago

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

SANFORD, Fla. – On Monday, Sanford Police sent out a post on their Facebook page asking the public to help identify suspects in a newly released video.

The video, taken back in April 29, 2024, shows a red SUV driving by, with a shooter overhanging the back driver side holding a rifle and firing shots.

Layla Bennett is the victim in the video, at the time she suffered a shot to the head but survived. She is still recovering from the incident and is on track to graduate high school this month.

Bennett wasn’t the only victim, nineteen-year-old Jalaysia Hunter also sustained injuries from the shooting.

According to media release from the Sanford Police Department, it’s believe that there were four suspects involved.

Surveillance video also shows the red SUV at a Sanford apartment complex after the shooting and three people existing the vehicle.

Investigators are asking the community to come forward with any new information by calling the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477).

