Rockledge Police: Convicted felon manufactured guns with 3D printer

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge Police is investigating possible illegal gun manufacturing at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Brevard County Bomb Squad and Brevard County Fire’s Hazmat team were called to the scene Wednesday.

Channel 9 watched as investigators walked out of the home with bags of evidence and what looked to be 3D printers.

We don’t know all the details about why hazmat teams and the bomb squad was called to the scene; however, records shed new light on what happened at the home the day before.

Patrick Carman, 33, was arrested Tuesday. after he reported to police that multiple guns had been stolen from his home. He claimed his girlfriend stole the guns.

Carman showed officers pictures of four Glock 19 model guns he claimed were stolen. The report says he allegedly manufactured the guns using a 3D printer.

The arrest affidavit reveals that while officers were on scene he also possessed a Glock converted to a submachine gun, loaded with ammunition.

Carman told officers it was a “fun project.”

The report says while officers were on the scene, they learned Carman is a felon

prohibited from having guns or ammunition.

Carman remains in custody, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group