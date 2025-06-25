Results from Tuesday’s District 15 Special Primary election

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

On Tuesday, Orange County residents headed to the polls to elect a new state senator for District 15.

This comes after the passing of renowned state senator Geraldine Thompson back in February.

The Democratic candidates were injury attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith, former House Representative Alan Grayson, and sibling pair Randolph Bracy III (former House Representative) and current State Representative for District 40, LaVon Bracy Davis.

According to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, LaVon Bracy Davis took home the win with 5533 votes. Anthony-Smith came in with the second highest majority with 3646 votes. Grayson came in third, and Randolph Bracy III with the least amount of votes.

LaVon Bracy Davis will face Republican opponent Willie Montague in the special general election for the District 15 seat.

Bracy Davis’ running for the District 15 seat leaves her seat vacant for her District 40 House seat.

Between the two Democratic candidates running for the seat, RaShon Young came out as the winner with over 55 percent of the vote, leaving Travaris McCurdy in the minority.

Young will face Republican majority Tuan Le and Independent Christopher Hall in the general election.

