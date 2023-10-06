Residents concerned that upcoming Daytona Beach book fair could offer banned books

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Daytona Beach is defending his city-sponsored book fair after some residents and at least one commissioner raised concerns about the event being politically motivated.

The flyer shared by Mayor Derrick Henry shows the fair will be held at the Dickerson Center this Saturday. It is the same location displayed as a stop on The New Republic’s Banned Book Tour’s website.

Mayor Henry said he was approached by the Florida Education Association, which is the state’s largest teachers union, to partner in the event.

“We are viewing this as an opportunity to promote literacy. To get kids out to have a big party, to give them an opportunity to jump in a bounce house, eat a hot dog, to read a book. To encourage parents to read books to their kids,” said Henry.

Some residents were reluctant to support the cause.

“If it’s banned books, why are we showing it to our public?” said Daytona Beach resident Horrace Anderson.

Daytona Beach City Commissioner Stacy Cantu shared a statement with Channel 9:

I would like my statement on record regarding the city flyer Book Giveaway Saturday, October 7 sponsored by Mayor Derrick Henry & the City of Daytona Beach.

After receiving an email from a constituent regarding the book fair, and some research it seems to be misleading and politically driven and motivated as a Banned Books Tour.

I’ve addressed my concerns to our city attorney that the City of Daytona Beach should not be participating in what appears to be a political event.

Stacy Cantu Daytona Beach Commissioner Zone 4

