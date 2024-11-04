Residents concerned over plan to open new homeless shelter near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council could vote to allow the creation of a homeless shelter in the SODO district.

The city could utilize a portion of the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Avenue, just east of I-4.

This is part of a bigger deal between the city and the county.

Read: Orlando releases list of sites considered to become possible homeless shelters

The deal is between the city and county. It would allow a 6,200-acre piece of land to be annexed for a major development called the “Sunbridge” project.

As part of the deal, the city can use a portion of the Orange County Work Release Center to build a new 300-bed homeless shelter.

Orange County officials have already approved the plan, but nearby residents say they are now happy with the move.

Read: East Orange County residents concerned over homelessness in the area

People living in the SODO area are planning to attend Monday’s city council meeting to oppose the shelter.

They are concerned about safety and the fact that the city didn’t consult with residents about the full details of the plan.

A similar shelter proposal was previously rejected in District 5 due to community opposition.

Watch: Orlando considers buying 2 properties for new 24/7 homeless shelter

The city council meeting to discuss the matter starts at 2 p.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group