Report, dispatch audio shed now light on Epic Universe roller coaster rider’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the incident report on the man who died after riding the Epic Universe roller coaster Stardust Racers Wednesday night.

The department also released the dispatch audio.

According to the incident report, firefighters and Universal Orlando Health Services said 32-year-old Kevin Zavala had a laceration and was unresponsive. They performed CPR on him on the platform right next to the ride.

Zavala was pronounced dead right at the hospital after 10 p.m.

The report says Zavala had a spinal injury that required him to be in a wheelchair.

The cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the medical examiner. The cause of those injuries is still being investigated.

Stardust Racers is closed in the meantime.

