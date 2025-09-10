Report claims unelected group influencing prosecutors around US, including Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund claims a consultant group has influence over around 40 prosecutors in 22 states, including Central Florida.

The report, titled “Outsourcing Justice,” alleges that the Wren Collective is involved in making decisions related to bail, plea bargaining, and charging within these prosecutors’ offices.

According to its website, the Wren Collective is a strategic advising group focused on criminal justice reform, founded by former public defenders.

Sean Kennedy from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund stated, “The public absolutely deserves to know because we need to have faith in our criminal justice system that when decisions are made, they’re being made on a free and impartial basis.”

The report raises concerns about the extent of the Wren Collective’s involvement in prosecution decisions, suggesting that their employees may be directly influencing these processes.

In response to the report, Channel 9 has reached out to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell to comment on the alleged involvement of the Wren Collective in her office.

