Report: 18-year-old who died on a Carnival cruise was due to asphyxiation

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
MIAMI, Fla. — Anna Kepner, who died on a Carnival Cruise in November, was killed due to asphyxiation.

According to the ABC sources, Kepner suffered asphyxiation due to a bar hold, which left two bruises on the side of her neck.

Sources also stated she had no signs of sexual assault and did not appear to have any drugs or alcohol in her system.

