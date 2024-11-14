Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress after Trump nominates him for Attorney General

ORLANDO, Fla. — President-Elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will nominate Congressman Matt Gaetz as the U.S. Attorney General.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general

In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s pick of Gaetz comes as the House Ethics Committee is still investigating allegations that he was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. The committee said its review now includes whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. Gaetz has categorically denied all the allegations before the committee.

The Justice Department in 2023 ended a sex trafficking case against Gaetz with no charges against him.

It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again. — President Elect Donald Trump

