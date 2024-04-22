Rep. Cory Mills passes bill to rename post office in Casselberry after fallen Air Force Vet

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Rep. Cory Mills’ (FL-07) legislation to rename the main post office at 109 Live Oaks Boulevard in Casselberry, Florida, in honor of Colonel Joseph Kittinger, a former Command Pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Altamonte Springs resident, has passed out of the House Oversight Committee and can now be brought to the House Floor.

“I’m honored my legislation to commemorate a hero here in Florida’s Seventh has passed the House Oversight Committee markup,” said Rep. Mills. “Colonel Kittinger’s service as a Command Pilot, including time spent as a POW, as well as his dedication to aerospace research, exemplify his bravery and commitment to our nation. I have no doubt Colonel Kittinger’s numerous achievements will inspire aviators and members of our community for generations to come. I look forward to seeing this bill come to the House floor in the near future.”

“I had the privilege of knowing Col. Joe Kittinger for many years, and it was a great honor for me to be a part of his selection to Seminole County’s Veteran of the Year in 2020,” said Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari. “Naming this post office, in some ways, honors all our veterans and thanks them for their service. Col. Kittinger embodies the best of Seminole County’s legacy of veterans who sacrificed so much for our country.

The bill is now brought to the House Floor to be voted on later.

