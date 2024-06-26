The Reagan Center will be developed on former Flea World property

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — 110 acres formerly known as Flea World, which sits completely abandoned and now desolate in Seminole County, will be developed into the Reagan Center.

Seminole County Commissioners approved the project Tuesday.

“It’s finally moving forward after all these years,” Seminole County Commissioner Jay Zembower, said. “It does so much for the spine of the county and the urban area and the urban corridor.”

It will be about 1,000 multifamily units, commercial retail, business offices, a hotel, and a community park.

While the project was approved and will move forward, residents voiced flooding, traffic, and wetland safety concerns.

“Seasonal flooding occurs in the forests and wetland on an annual basis,” Tally Sinclair, a Seminole County resident, said. “Seminole County staff identified several known flooding areas within the Lake Jessup draining basin. The very property we are discussing.”

County commissioners said developers will have to address those issues.

“Each phase will have to go through its own transportation to study, they’ll have to amend that as it moves forward,” Zembower said.

Flea World was once a mini amusement park and flea market. It shut down in 2015.

Syd Levy, the owner, was about to sell it to create the Reagan Center. It would have been a mixed-use development.

It never happened because Levy died during those plans.

Now, ten years later, the Reagan Center will move forward.

Developers will start building apartments first. That will start next year. They will then work in phases over the next several years to complete the entire project.

