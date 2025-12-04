Rapid warm-up ahead of a wet weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A chilly Thursday morning in Central Florida will lead to a nice warm-up in the afternoon.

Temperatures reached the 40s and 50s overnight but are expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures in many areas returning to the low 80s.

As the weekend approaches, a new weather system is expected to bring rain to the region.

Scattered showers are likely to develop late Saturday afternoon, with more widespread rain anticipated on Sunday.

Residents should prepare for a mix of warm temperatures and wet weather in the coming days.

