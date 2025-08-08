Rainy pattern persists through weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more rain and storms Friday afternoon and evening, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

After an active early morning, the weather may briefly lull during the late morning and midday hours.

However, the unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into the afternoon and evening.

The threat of rain and storms will persist into the night, particularly along the coast, with morning lows dropping to the mid-70s.

This pattern of scattered showers and storms is set to continue through the weekend, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Weekend temperatures are forecasted to remain in the low 90s, maintaining the warm and humid conditions typical of this time of year.

Looking ahead to next week, some drier air is expected to move into the region, resulting in lower coverage of rain and storms.

As rain chances decrease, temperatures are anticipated to rise, with highs reaching the mid-90s by midweek.

