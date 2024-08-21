Rain and storms on tap Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect an active period of rain and storms today in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’ll see a classic summer pattern Wednesday.

It will be hot and humid before rain cools things off a bit.

Highs will reach the lower 90s in most of the Channel 9 viewing area.

Expect a 60% chance of showers and storms today.

Those rain chances will stick over the next few days as well, Shields said.

As for the tropics, Shields said they are quiet at this time.

