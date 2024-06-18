News

Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon.

We will also have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will start picking up on Wednesday and be around 50% for the rest of the week.

Our storm activity is also forecast to increase starting Friday and continuing for most of next week.

