Rain chances up during warm and breezy Saturday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Rain chances up during warm and breezy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is going to be warm and breezy on Saturday.

Afternoon highs will hit above-average levels, reaching the low to mid-80s.

Winds will be breezy off the water, increasing the possibility of scattered showers on Saturday afternoon.

Brevard County will hold the best chance for rain on Saturday.

Our area will be drier and slightly warmer on Sunday.

Rain chances will start to pick back up on Wednesday and continue until the end of next week.

