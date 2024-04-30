News

Rain chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain on Tuesday.

Our coastal areas will see a few showers on Tuesday morning.

Central Florida will have a 30% chance of seeing a passing shower throughout the day.

Our area will also be warmer, with highs in the mid-to upper-80s in the afternoon.

We will be in the upper 80s the rest of the week with a chance of a passing shower each day.

Rain and storm chances will be higher over the weekend.

