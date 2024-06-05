News

Rain chances increase, temperatures stay hot Wednesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues to increase in Central Florida, and so does our chance of rain.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will be mostly sunny overall, with a 30% chance of seeing isolated storms Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday.

We will also continue to heat up through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 90s.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet, but the National Hurricane Center is tracking several tropical waves.

