Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and humid forecast on Wednesday.

Our area will see high temperatures around 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Central Florida will also see a lower chance of showers.

Watch: 17-year-old lightning strike survivor in Altamonte Springs to be released from hospital

We will have a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

The hot and stormy weather pattern will stick around for the foreseeable future.

Read: Husband of illegal puppy mill operator also arrested on nearly 100 felony animal cruelty charges

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.

©2024 Cox Media Group