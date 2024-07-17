News

Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Central Florida will have another hot and humid forecast on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and humid forecast on Wednesday.

Our area will see high temperatures around 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Central Florida will also see a lower chance of showers.

We will have a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

The hot and stormy weather pattern will stick around for the foreseeable future.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.

