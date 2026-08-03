Questions about Apopka budget continue as residents scrutinize high-paying positions

APOPKA, Fla. — Questions about the City of Apopka’s proposed budget remain a major concern for residents and city officials following last week’s vote to raise property taxes.

In addition to the tax hike, attention is now focused on the salary of the city’s new Public Information Officer, Steven Monteiro.

According to the proposed budget, Monteiro’s annual salary is $180,000.

That figure is approximately $50,000 more than the salary of Orange County’s top public information officer, raising concerns among some residents about the city’s spending priorities.

The proposed budget also includes funding for a new chief of staff position with a salary of $300,000, adding to questions about personnel costs as the city asks property owners to pay higher taxes.

Apopka Mayor Nick Nesta defended Monteiro’s salary, saying the city is investing in a modern communications office to better serve residents and improve how the city shares information with the public.

The proposed budget is expected to remain a topic of discussion as city leaders continue the budget process and residents weigh in on the city’s spending plans.

Nesta shared the following message over the weekend:

Hello, Apopka.

Over the last several days, there has been a great deal of discussion regarding the hiring of Mr. Steven Montiero, better known to many of you as “Trooper Steve,” as our new Public Information Director. I’ve heard the questions, I’ve read the comments, and I want to take a moment to explain why this position was created and why I believe Mr. Montiero is the right person to help move our city forward.

When I took office, one of the most common concerns I heard from residents and even from members of our City Commission was that they simply didn’t know where to find reliable information about their city. Residents told me they didn’t know what programs were available, where to find updates, or even which social media pages were official.

As I began reviewing our communication efforts, I found information scattered across multiple platforms, a website that was difficult to navigate, newsletters that were costing taxpayers money without reaching enough people, and no clear or focused strategy for communicating with our residents.

Our city offers incredible programs and services youth sports, Camp Wewa, recreation leagues, holiday events, parades, community programs, public safety initiatives, economic development opportunities, and so much more. Yet too many residents didn’t know these opportunities existed.

That had to change.

I directed staff to develop a plan to create a Public Information Department by recognizing positions that had already been budgeted but remained vacant. Staff developed the job description, established the salary range, and conducted a competitive recruitment process that attracted several qualified applicants.

After interviews and evaluation, Mr. Montiero emerged as the best candidate.

Many people know Mr. Montiero from television, but what impressed me wasn’t his time on the air. It was his vision.

Mr. Montiero wasn’t hired to simply write press releases or stand in front of a camera.

He was hired to build a modern communications office that brings together marketing, public information, community engagement, media relations, and strategic communications under one roof. His department will coordinate city messaging, promote community events, pursue sponsorship opportunities to help offset costs, improve how residents receive information, promote our small businesses, showcase our communities’ non-profits and schools, strengthen our online presence, organize town halls, work directly with the media, and help showcase everything that makes Apopka a great place to live, work, and invest.

This is about much more than a spokesperson.

This is an investment in transparency, community engagement, and economic development.

The salary associated with this position reflects the responsibilities of leading an entire department not simply serving as a public face. This is director-level position established throughout City Charter and approved through the appropriate public process.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve watched Mr. Montiero become the target of personal criticism simply because he applied for a position and earned it through a competitive hiring process. That is unfortunate.

Public service comes with scrutiny, and I accept that. If people disagree with my decisions, they should direct those concerns to me. I was elected to lead, and I will stand behind the people I ask to serve alongside me.

I will not allow dedicated public servants to become political targets for accepting an opportunity to serve the community.

Mr. Montiero is joining this administration because he believes in Apopka’s future. I believe he will help us become a city that communicates better, engages more effectively, provides more value to its residents, and tells our story with professionalism and pride.

Please join me in welcoming Mr. Steven Montiero to the City of Apopka. He will officially begin serving as our Public Information Director on August 10, 2026, after completing his commitments with his current employer.

The best days for Apopka are still ahead of us, and I’m excited for what we will accomplish together.

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