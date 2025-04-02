Pulse massacre survivors, victims’ families to be granted site visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors and families of the victims of Pulse nightclub’s infamous mass shooting will get the opportunity to visit the building where it happened.

Orlando city officials said while the visit is still in the planning stage, it is slated for the week of June 9 to coincide with the annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony.

The site visit will be similar to what has been done with other mass casualty events. It has been a request from the families for some time.

“This will be a private visit for the families and survivors who feel it is important for their mental health and continued healing to visit the interior of the building,” the city said in a statement.

The city says another reason for the visit is that the planned permanent memorial does not include the current building. Therefore, this will be the only time those interested in going inside will get the opportunity.

That memorial is still in the design stage.

While city officials say the visit is part of the healing process, but one survivor wants to make sure the building is structurally safe to enter.

“We already know it’s going to be a challenge, we already know it’s going to be tough.” Survivor Darelis Torres is talking about going back into Pulse, as the City plans a private visit for the families and survivors, who feel it is important for their mental health and continued healing. “As much as I want to go there to heal, I also fear for the safety of families and survivors when it comes to the building structure integrity.” That’s why she wants city officials to provide an inspection report or some kind of paperwork, showing that the building is safe to be in. “I don’t know how safe the floors are going to be, roofing or when it comes to the walls as well.

Some sort of transparency that they actually care to let us go Into the building and not add to the weight of what we lost there that night.”

We reached out to the city regarding building safety and documents. They told us, “We don’t have any indication that the building is unsafe to enter. Planning is still in its early phases and the city continues to consult with other communities who have experienced tragedies.” Darelis says, “At this point it’s like some sort of big stunt. Like we’re doing this because other places have done it.”

But she wants answers, after her friend Jonathan was killed during their visit, that’s why she says it’s important to go inside. “My physical health will be at risk there. But it’s something I have to do regardless in order to push through mentally.”

Any family members or survivors interested in participating in the site visit may click here to register.

It was at that site where a gunman opened fire inside the gay-friendly nightclub on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people and wounding 53.









Pulse Nightclub survivors and families of victims will get the opportunity to visit the building this summer. Orlando City officials say it’s part of the healing process, but one survivor wants to make sure the building is structurally safe to enter.

“We already know it’s going to be a challenge, we already know it’s going to be tough.” Survivor Darelis Torres is talking about going back into Pulse, as the City plans a private visit for the families and survivors, who feel it is important for their mental health and continued healing. “As much as I want to go there to heal, I also fear for the safety of families and survivors when it comes to the building structure integrity.” That’s why she wants city officials to provide an inspection report or some kind of paperwork, showing that the building is safe to be in. “I don’t know how safe the floors are going to be, roofing or when it comes to the walls as well.

Some sort of transparency that they actually care to let us go Into the building and not add to the weight of what we lost there that night.”

We reached out to the city regarding building safety and documents. They told us, “We don’t have any indication that the building is unsafe to enter. Planning is still in its early phases and the city continues to consult with other communities who have experienced tragedies.” Darelis says, “At this point it’s like some sort of big stunt. Like we’re doing this because other places have done it.”

But she wants answers, after her friend Jonathan was killed during their visit, that’s why she says it’s important to go inside. “My physical health will be at risk there. But it’s something I have to do regardless in order to push through mentally.”

The City says, the visit is planned for the week of June 9th. They say they will provide more details to survivors and victims families as they become available.









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group