Pulse ceremonies marked by healing, closure and Orlando’s promise to never forget

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday marks nine years since the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Thursday to honor the 49 people who died, and 53 others who were hurt on the day in 2016.

Orlando leaders will gather Thursday with victims’ families, survivors, and first responders for a Pulse remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando.

Meantime, OneBlood is also hosting its annual blood drive Orlando City Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be happening as Pulse survivors and victims’ families return for day two of site visits inside.

The visits inside Pulse started on Wednesday and have been an emotional process for everyone involved.

Some have said going inside the building will give them some closure before it’s demolished.

