Protesters participate in No Kings Day protest in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — No Kings Day protesters blocked the middle of Orange Avenue and South Street in front of Orlando’s City Hall, keeping Orlando police busy getting them back to the sidewalk.

“It felt empowering, but it was definitely a little bit scary for sure.” Joli Lindsey says it’s something she and her friend had to do, as ICE deports illegal immigrants. “It’s not fair that people who are hardworking and here contributing to America are being taken away from their families and being treated like their less than.”

While these protesters are fed up with President Trump, they say they support the military as a Military parade takes place in D.C. Protester Melissa Jones says, “I have a big military family, I’m originally from DC and we don’t have Kings in America, and we don’t treat people the way they have been treated.” Protester Alex Garcia says, “There’s no Kings. He thinks he’s a king.

“I’m here to have our voices heard.” As a lone Trump supporter who didn’t want to say his name walked through the sea of anti- Trump protesters, organizers told them not to engage. He says, “I support at least 51 percent of what Donald Trump does”. We asked, “Are you scared to be here today?” He replied, “No absolutely not.”

“We have our regular security and things like that in place.” Businesses like the Corona Cigar Bar are on alert, especially after what happened in Los Angeles. The owner is in D.C. supporting the military at the parade, so we talked to the manager in charge. Sean Moore says, “I feel like everything is in place with OPD and the Governor having us protected and safe.”

Meanwhile police were able to get people back to the sidewalk throughout the protest. Lindsey walked back to the sidewalk, “I don’t think we want to get arrested, not particularly but everybody is power in groups.” Even though the protest was supposed to be finished by 7:30pm, some were still on scene at 8:30pm along with police.

