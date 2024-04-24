Prime suspect in Madeline Soto’s death set to appear in court Wednesday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Stephan Sterns.

Investigators consider him the prime suspect in the death of Madeline Soto.

The teenager disappeared in late February and was found dead days later in a wooded area in Saint Cloud.

Sterns is expected in court on charges related to child sex abuse.

There are still no charges for the death of Madeline as law enforcement continues its investigation.

Just days after Sterns spoke exclusively to Channel 9, he was arrested and eventually charged with 60 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation.

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline Soto’s mother, was the last person seen with the 13-year-old.

The jury trial for the sex abuse charges is expected to begin on May 13.

