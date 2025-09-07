News

Powerball jackpot winners in Missouri and Texas share $1.8 billion prize

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Powerball tickets and cash
Powerball jackpot FILE PHOTO:
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Powerball tickets sold in Texas and Missouri split the $1.787 billion jackpot, the second-largest in Powerball history.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, along with the red Powerball 17, and a 2X Power Play multiplier. The $1.787 billion jackpot, after final ticket sales, will be split between the two winners.

The jackpot’s cash value is approximately $820.6 million. Winners can choose either an annuity of $893.5 million or a lump sum of $410.3 million, both before taxes.

This is the 42nd draw since the last jackpot on May 31, 2025, setting a new record for the longest streak in the game’s history.

Over 9.9 million tickets won cash prizes, including $1 million tickets in states like New York, New Jersey, California and Texas.

The next Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

