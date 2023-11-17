News

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 forms in the Caribbean

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 forms in the Caribbean.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 formed in the west-central Caribbean Sea on Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm Friday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible across Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands through Saturday.

Tropical storm watches are now in effect for those areas.

Heavy rains will affect portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Cuba and Hispaniola through Monday morning.

“This rainfall is likely to produce flash flooding along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

