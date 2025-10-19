Possible kidnapping under investigation after woman jumps from SUV in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A possible kidnapping occurred early Saturday morning in Osceola County when a woman fell from a moving vehicle after mistaking the driver for an Uber.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 4:08 a.m. on October 18, 2025, from a store clerk at the Rebel gas station on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The call reported a possible kidnapping involving a woman who had entered a silver SUV, believing it to be an Uber.

According to the report, the victim was walking eastbound on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway toward the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway when the silver SUV stopped in front of her.

The driver, described as a possibly Hispanic male in his early to mid-30s with a handlebar-style mustache, wearing a black T-shirt over a white undershirt and a black baseball cap, reportedly offered her a ride while smoking marijuana.

Once inside the vehicle, the suspect began making inappropriate sexual comments. When the victim demanded to be let out, the suspect refused, prompting her to scream and attempt to open the passenger door to escape.

As she did so, the suspect accelerated, causing her to fall from the moving vehicle.

The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect, which led to the completion of a composite sketch.

