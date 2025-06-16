Possible dwarf planet found at edge of solar system

Scientists have potentially discovered a dwarf planet, named 2017 OF201, in the outer solar system beyond Neptune.

This finding challenges the theory of a giant ninth planet, known as Planet Nine, lurking in the darkness. The dwarf planet’s existence suggests the presence of a population of similar objects in the solar system.

The discovery was made by tracking 2017 OF201’s motion for seven years using archival data from telescopes in Chile and Hawaii. While the dwarf planet’s orbit appears stable without the need for Planet Nine, the search for the elusive ninth planet continues.

