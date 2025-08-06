Possible active shooting incident prevented at major Florida airport, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they stopped a possible active shooting incident on Tuesday at a major Florida airport.

Investigators said 41-year-old Michael Rodrigues is facing weapons and drug charges after deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental car at Palm Beach International Airport.

Deputies said they made the discovery after airport personnel reported a suspicious individual outside a parked vehicle in a restricted area.

Deputies found Rodrigues standing outside the vehicle getting dressed and discovered a fully loaded AR-15 magazine in the glove compartment.

Officials said Rodrigues is being interviewed by detectives.

