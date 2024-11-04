Polls see record numbers as early voting before election day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election 2024 has already seen historic voting numbers as early voting ends ahead of the big election day.

County voting sites have experienced long lines, but the site of them has not deterred voters from casting ballots.

“Go out there, and express your vote. Express your right, even if it takes two hours or three hours you’re going to feel good about it because you participated in our process,” said Dunel Casely, an Orange County early voter.

Sunday polls across Central Florida closed for early voting and county-by-county, nearly 2 million people cast a ballot either in person or by mail.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean said early voting for election 2024 became a convenient option ahead of election day.

As the polls closed in preparation for the big day on Tuesday, Gilzen said not to mail-in ballots but to take them to your County Supervisor of Elections site.

As election day approaches, mailing a ballot at this time runs the risk of arriving late and not being counted.

Polls open on Tuesday from 7 am to 7 pm. Gilzean said as long as you are in line by 7 pm, you will not be turned away from casting your vote.

