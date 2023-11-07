Polls open Tuesday across Central Florida for Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — The polls will open Tuesday across Central Florida for Election Day.

Data shows the turnout for early voting in Orange County this year was low.

Officials hope you’ll find some time today to make your voice heard.

There are several important races happening on Tuesday.

In Orlando, Mayor Buddy Dyer is running for reelection.

There are also races for District 4, which is currently represented by Patty Sheehan, and District Six, which is represented by Bakari Burns.

Voters in House District 35 will also choose their next representative.

That district covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

It was left vacant after Fred Hawkins was named president of South Florida State College earlier this year.

Channel 9 is following the results of the important races and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

