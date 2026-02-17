Florida teacher charged after backyard fire burns five acres

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On February 15, 2026, a teacher at Bartow High School was arrested after intentionally setting a backyard fire that escalated and burned around five acres.

Brian Webster is charged with several offenses for igniting the fire while a county-wide burn ban was in effect and during a state-declared emergency.

A fire broke out at a home on Cox Road in Polk County during persistent dry weather. Since November 25, 2025, a mandatory burn ban has been in effect to help reduce the risk of wildfires amid the ongoing drought.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cox Road on Sunday afternoon. They arrived at the request of Polk County Fire Rescue, which was battling a fire nearby.

Investigators identified this fire as one of over 30 brush fires reported throughout the county that day.

Webster explained to investigators that he had been taking safety precautions while burning cardboard boxes and other materials inside an old refrigerator. He said he watched the flames until he thought they were safe to leave.

Soon after, he saw the fire had spread to the yard and tried to put it out, but was unsuccessful, and the fire grew to cover five acres.

Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized the risks associated with outdoor burning given the current weather conditions. He pointed out that Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently declared a State of Emergency for the area due to severe drought.

“There is good reason why Polk County officials issued the burn ban and Sunday’s numerous brush fires are a perfect example of that,” Judd said. “Additionally, Gov. DeSantis declared a State of Emergency recently due to extreme drought. Property and lives are at risk and we will charge people appropriately.”

After the investigation, Webster was taken into custody and booked at the Sheriff’s Processing Center. He is charged with four second-degree misdemeanors: reckless land burning, burning during a declared emergency, reckless pollution, and breaking the county burn ban.

