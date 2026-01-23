22 students hospitalized after CO2 incident at Winter Haven school

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Cypress Junction Montessori School in Winter Haven was evacuated today after a carbon dioxide detector alarm was triggered. A total of 22 students were transported to Winter Haven Hospital for evaluation, with all in stable condition.

Fire crews confirmed the alarm came from outside, with no gas detected inside the building. Only a slight odor was reported inside. Students were swiftly evacuated as a precaution, and emergency services quickly evaluated the situation upon arrival.

Crews also reported that students experiencing distress were evaluated by medical personnel on-site. Of the 22 students transported, 11 were taken by ambulance, and the remaining 11 were taken by school bus to ensure they received appropriate care.

The school administration promptly notified the parents of the situation.

As a proactive step, the remaining students and staff were guided to a nearby building that was unaffected by the incident.

After fire crews completed thorough inspections and ventilation, air quality was confirmed to be clear, and they will continue to monitor the site as a precaution.

