Local

Police video released of Orlando arrest that went viral

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Police video released of Orlando arrest that went viral The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video from an arrest on the Fourth of July that went viral on social media.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video from an arrest on the Fourth of July that went viral on social media.

Police say 22-year-old Zion Skepple was waving a gun around several people near L B McLeod Road.

Officials said an officer attempted to stop Skepple, but he ignored the officer’s commands.

According to investigators, Skepple appeared to reach for something, prompting the officer to draw his gun and order him to the ground. Skepple complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say Skepple had a gun and marijuana on him when he was arrested.

He is facing charges related to drugs and resisting an officer without violence.

Police say the incident will be reviewed by the internal affairs department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!