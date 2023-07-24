Police search for person of interest in shooting near Daytona Beach nightclub

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people are injured after a shooting Saturday night, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Investigators said a fight broke out just before midnight at 11:48 p.m. near 611 Seabreeze Boulevard.

Police said a woman fired several shots during a fight outside Razzle’s Nightclub and hit three people.

The victims are expected to be alright.

While no arrests have been made, police are searching for a person of interest with tattoos and posted pictures to Facebook to ask for help identifying her.

** HELP ID ** Do you know who this is? Recognize the tattoos? The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking to... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

City commissioners said there is a constant effort to keep Daytona Beach safe.

“We’re trying to make it a respectable entertainment zone,” Commissioner Ken Strickland said. “Not where you have to worry about being harmed physically at closing time with all the chaos.”

Back in November, 21-year-old D’Shawn McLaury was shot and killed near Hookah Pub on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Suspect Raheem Harris was arrested for the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The murder prompted city commissioners to pass an amendment in January to require lounges and smoke shops to close at midnight.

Daytona Beach Police pushed for the change because they said they responded to too many calls for fights and shootings around hookah lounges.

Businesses can get around the rule with an extended hours permit.

If you have any information about the shooting near Razzle’s Nightclub, contact Detective Brian Lewandowski at (386) 671-5211 or lewandowskibrian@dbpd.us and reference case number DB230010524.

