Police in Orlando are looking for a missing 67-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department are on the lookout for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Frank Suriano was last seen Friday, approximately at 2 p.m. at the Orlando International Airport.

Frank was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a gray or tan ball cap.

Read: Operation Forced Labor: Central Florida law enforcement arrest 29, save 4 human trafficking victims

Frank suffers from autism and is non-verbal.

If anyone has any information on Frank’s whereabouts, please contact the Orlando Police Department.

Read: Sheriff preparing for Daytona 500 as if the ‘president is going to be here’

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group