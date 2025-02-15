Local

Police in Orlando are looking for a missing 67-year-old man

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Frank Suriano (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department are on the lookout for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Frank Suriano was last seen Friday, approximately at 2 p.m. at the Orlando International Airport.

Frank was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a gray or tan ball cap.

Frank suffers from autism and is non-verbal.

If anyone has any information on Frank’s whereabouts, please contact the Orlando Police Department.

