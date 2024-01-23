News

Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he shot a 30-year-old man to death in a case of road rage, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. to East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane after Nicholas Carrasquillo shot David Alexzander Sligh.

They said Sligh was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

An Uber driver who asked to not be identified told Channel 9 that his dashboard camera recorded the shooting.

In the video, you can hear five gunshots and see multiple drivers braking.

“Every morning, I pray to God that I get home safe, because that’s one of the fears,” he said.

