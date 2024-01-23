Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he shot a 30-year-old man to death in a case of road rage, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. to East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane after Nicholas Carrasquillo shot David Alexzander Sligh.

They said Sligh was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Read: Man dies after road rage shooting in Orlando, police say

Investigators said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he shot a 30-year-old man to death in a case of road rage, the Orlando Police Department said. (WFTV)

An Uber driver who asked to not be identified told Channel 9 that his dashboard camera recorded the shooting.

In the video, you can hear five gunshots and see multiple drivers braking.

“Every morning, I pray to God that I get home safe, because that’s one of the fears,” he said.

Read: Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in downtown Orlando parking garage

See video below:

A man has been arrested in connection to this morning's deadly road rage altercation. The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Carrasquillo, is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/3t1I2yVWsY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 22, 2024

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Man dies after road rage shooting in Orlando, police say The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly road rage shooting that happened Monday morning. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group