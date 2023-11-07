Police investigating possible arson at Salvation Army building after devastating fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Osceola County said a Salvation Army Service Unit was vandalized and set on fire on Monday.

The Kissimmee Police Department and Fire Department are investigating the scene at 700 Union Street.

According to a news release, they believe a person who frequently went to the building for services could have been responsible.

The facility provides daily services to those without homes in Osceola County, including hot meals, laundry and shower services, a food pantry, utility and rental assistance.

The Salvation Army said among the items destroyed in the fire were Red Kettles used during the holidays, the kitchen, food pantry and the new washer and dryer.

“This is a devastating loss for the people of Kissimmee and Osceola County who rely on Salvation Army for daily assistance,” said Captain Ken Chapman, area commander of the Salvation Army.

The organization said it is still unclear if and when the building will be operational.

