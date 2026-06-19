Police investigating overnight shooting near St. Cloud bar

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — UPDATE: 11:14AM

Police have identified two men involved in an early-morning incident outside Garage Bar on Pennsylvania Avenue that led to gunfire and a DUI arrest.

According to authorities, the incident occurred outside the bar shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 45-year-old Keith Partin was carrying a concealed handgun and fired at a truck driven by 26-year-old Jay Ayers, who lives in unincorporated Osceola County east of the city.

Following the shooting, Ayers continued driving before crashing the truck into a fire hydrant, disabling the vehicle. Police arrested Ayers on a charge of driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Prior story:

An overnight dispute outside a downtown St. Cloud bar ended with gunfire and multiple road closures.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the incident began as a fight between two men around closing time at a bar on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators said the altercation spilled out into the street, where one of the men got into a vehicle and attempted to leave.

Police said the other man claimed he felt threatened as the vehicle was driving away.

He then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Both men involved have been taken into custody, and police say additional information, including the names of those involved and any charges, will be released as the investigation progresses.

The investigation has also led to several road closures in downtown St. Cloud.

Pennsylvania Avenue remains closed between 11th Street and 12th Street. In addition, portions of 11th Street and 12th Street between New York Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue are shut down to traffic until further notice.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while investigators process the scene.

We will continue to monitor the investigation and provide updates as new information becomes available.

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