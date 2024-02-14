Police investigate crash between vehicle and train in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Police are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a Sunrail train in Sanford.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, all occupants were out of the vehicle before the crash and there were no injures.

Sandford police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road and Orange Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions, police said.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

According to Sunrail, trains P336 NB, P339 southbound are delayed 80 minutes and P338 northbound 10 minutes.

The crash happened between the Debary and Sanford stations.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest as we get more information.

