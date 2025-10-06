Police investigate after 2 found dead inside Palm Bay apartment

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment over the weekend.

Officers said two people were found dead around 7:29 p.m. Sunday evening inside a unit at the Ascent of Palm Bay Apartments.

Investigators said the deaths are considered suspicious, but they are not being treated as a homicide.

Officials stated that the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the community.

The cause of death for both individuals is still under investigation, pending autopsy results.

Initial reports suggested that a child might have been inside the apartment, but detectives have confirmed that no child was present.

The child in question was located at another residence and is in the care of family members.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group