Police: Deadly balcony fall under investigation in downtown Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
It happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. at the corner of Rosalind Avenue and Livingston Street.
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a man died after he apparently fell from a balcony in downtown Orlando.

It happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. at the corner of Rosalind Avenue and Livingston Street.

Orlando Police Department said officers were called to that location and arrived to find the man dead on the sidewalk along East Livingston Street.

Investigators said the man fell from a higher story, possibly from a unit on the 10th floor of the building.

Investigators said the man fell from a higher story, possibly from a unit on the 10th floor of the building.

OPD told Channel 9 that its Crime Scene Unit was responding to further investigate, but the incident appeared to be an accident.

OPD told Channel 9 that its Crime Scene Unit was responding to further investigate, but the incident appeared to be an accident.

