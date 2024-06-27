News

Police arrest Central Florida man accused of killing Leesburg store owner

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

Police arrest Central Florida man accused of killing Leesburg store owner After a month-long manhunt, the man accused of killing a Leesburg store owner was arrested on Wednesday, police said. (WFTV)

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

LEESBURG, Fla. — After a month-long manhunt, the man accused of killing a Leesburg store owner was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Orlando Violent Crime Task Force arrested Alex Lopez in the Kissimmee area.

Read: Scattered thunderstorms roll through Central Florida

Lopez is accused of robbing and killing 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who was working the register at the M&M Food Mart on May 30.

Shihadeh was on Facetime with his wife when he was murdered.

Read: Police identify man who shot at them at Melbourne apartment complex

Police obtained a warrant for the 25-year-old Wildwood man on June 3 for the following charges:

murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use or possessing a firearm during a felony

Read: 2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand

Police have identified suspect from convenience store shooting in Leesburg

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!