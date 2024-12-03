UPDATE: Nothing found after phoned-in threat prompts lockdowns at 3 schools in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A threat made Tuesday morning prompted three schools in St. Cloud to be placed under lockdown.

9:08 a.m. update:

The St. Cloud Police Department confirmed that they completed multiple sweeps of St. Cloud High School and found no credible threat.

Officers said nearby St. Cloud Middle and Michigan Avenue Elementary school campuses were also placed under a lockdown as a precaution.

Police said Osceola County Schools will provide parents with information on how to pick up students safely and efficiently.

Officials said anyone who picks up a student needs to be extra patient when doing so.

UPDATE: We have conducted multiple sweeps St. Cloud High School found no credible threat. As a precaution, the nearby St. Cloud Middle and Michigan Avenue Elementary school campus locations were also locked down. — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 3, 2024

Original report:

Police responded Tuesday morning after a threat was made to St. Cloud High School.

Officers said a threat was phoned in, and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police said they are working to check the school and ensure everyone is safe.

Officials are asking parents to stay clear of the school, so they are able to quickly clear the threat.

Police said more updates will be released as soon as possible.

