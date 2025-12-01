Local

Physical activity shown to dramatically reduce dementia risk

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Physical activity shown to dramatically reduce dementia risk
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study reveals that exercising in middle age or later can significantly reduce the risk of dementia.

The study found that individuals who engage in physical activity during middle age can lower their risk of developing dementia by 41%.

Additionally, those who start exercising later in life can reduce their risk by 45%.

These findings suggest that incorporating exercise into one’s routine at any age can have substantial benefits for brain health.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!