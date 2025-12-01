Physical activity shown to dramatically reduce dementia risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study reveals that exercising in middle age or later can significantly reduce the risk of dementia.

The study found that individuals who engage in physical activity during middle age can lower their risk of developing dementia by 41%.

Additionally, those who start exercising later in life can reduce their risk by 45%.

These findings suggest that incorporating exercise into one’s routine at any age can have substantial benefits for brain health.

