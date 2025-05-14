Photos show men wanted in Cocoa shootout that injured toddler

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the men being sought after a shootout sent a 2-year-old to the hospital Tuesday.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a black Mercedes pulled up to a store in Cocoa near Catalina Drive and South Burnett Road at about 1:30 p.m. He said the men inside exchanged gunfire with a man who was leaving the store.

Ivey said a woman who was with the man in the store had a child in a stroller. That child was hit by a bullet and rushed to the hospital.

The child is now in stable condition, the sheriff said.

Deputies say the three men in the photos are the ones involved in that shootout. All of them fled the scene. Only one has been identified so far.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5100.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group