Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando rebuilds after devastating fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three years after a tragic fire, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is breaking ground on a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.

The 25,000-square-foot Kylie J. Capri Campus and Edward H. Hensley Adoption Center will be a haven for animals in need, offering a spacious adoption center, the largest shelter medical unit in Florida, and dedicated spaces for various animal needs.

“We are super excited to be here, with some amazing veterinary medical space,” said Steve Bardy, Executive Director of Pet Alliance.

Read: Morgan Wallen and Post Malone headline a very collaborative Country Music Association Awards

The new shelter, located on John Young Parkway next to the Orange County Jail, is expected to open in February 2026.

It will be a significant improvement over the previous facility, allowing the organization to care for more animals and provide advanced medical care.

Read: Food insecurity struggles across Central Florida met with helping hands

The Almost Home Capital Campaign is ongoing, aiming to raise $17.8 million to complete construction and ensure the long-term sustainability of the shelter.

With the support of the community and dedicated volunteers, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is rebuilding stronger than ever, providing hope and a brighter future for countless animals.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group