Pet Alliance continues to rise from the ashes with shelter milestone planned Tuesday in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Q McCray, WFTV.com
A devastating fire destroyed the organization's Orlando shelter in 2021.
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than three years after a devastating fire destroyed its Orlando shelter, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is about to celebrate a major milestone.

On Tuesday, the organization will raise the tilt walls of its new facility under construction.

The brand new shelter is being built on South John Young Parkway near Lake Catherine.

The 25,000 square-foot structure will be home to enhanced adoption services and state-of-the-art veterinary services.

Pet Alliance is still looking to raise more than $17 million to help complete the shelter.

The new facility hopes to open its doors in February 2026.

Channel 9 reporter Q McCray will be at Tuesday morning’s wall-raising ceremony and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News at Noon.

