Person dies in shooting that injured 2 others at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. to the shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Road.

Investigators said they discovered three people with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals.

They said one person died, another person is expected to survive and the condition of the third person is unknown.

The gunman has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

