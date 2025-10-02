News

Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run crash in Orange County

Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run crash Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANDE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on East Colonial Drive at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard.

According to troopers, a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the left turn lane and then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

Troopers are asking anyone with details about the crash to contact them.

